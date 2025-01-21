Open Menu

Afghan Taliban Government Announces Prisoner Swap With US

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Afghan Taliban government announces prisoner swap with US

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The Taliban government said Tuesday they had released American citizens from prison in return for an Afghan fighter held in the United States, in a deal brokered by Qatar.

Discussions about the prisoner exchange were confirmed last year, but the swap was announced after outgoing US president Joe Biden handed over to Donald Trump, who was inaugurated on Monday.

"An Afghan fighter Khan Mohammad imprisoned in America has been released in exchange for American citizens and returned to the country," the Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said Mohammad had been serving a life sentence in the state of California after being arrested "almost two decades ago" in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar.

Asked by AFP, the foreign ministry declined to provide further details or the number of American prisoners.

However, in July last year, the Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said two American prisoners were being held in custody in Afghanistan and that an exchange had been discussed with the United States.

US media named the Americans as William McKenty and Ryan Corbett, the latter in Taliban custody since 2022.

Biden came under heavy criticism for the chaotic withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan in 2021, more than a year after Trump presided over a deal with the Taliban insurgents to end US and NATO involvement in the two-decade war.

