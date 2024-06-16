Afghan Taliban Govt Says To Attend Next Round Of UN Talks In Doha
Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2024 | 07:00 PM
Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Taliban authorities will attend the third round of United Nations-hosted talks on Afghanistan in the Qatari capital, a government spokesman said on Sunday, after snubbing an invitation to the previous round.
The Taliban government's participation in the conference of foreign special envoys to Afghanistan had been in doubt after it was not included in the first round and then refused an invitation to the second round in February.
"A delegation of the Islamic Emirate will participate in the coming Doha conference. They will represent Afghanistan there and express Afghanistan's position," Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP.
The talks in Doha are scheduled for June 30 and July 1, and have already been criticised by women's groups.
Mujahid told Afghan media on Sunday that a delegation -- yet to be announced -- would attend because the talks' agenda appeared "beneficial to Afghanistan".
The agenda includes "topics such as aid for Afghanistan and creating opportunities for investors in Afghanistan, which are important", he said.
Launched by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in May 2023, the series of talks aim to "increase international engagement with Afghanistan in a more coherent, coordinated and structured manner", according to the UN.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
Slain child's body found near DSP's office
More Stories From World
-
Andy Murray named for fifth Olympics1 minute ago
-
Israel announces daily Gaza 'pause' for aid deliveries2 minutes ago
-
Hajj pilgrims 'stone the devil' as Muslims mark Eid al-Azha1 hour ago
-
De Minaur beats Korda to win 's-Hertogenbosch title1 hour ago
-
PM, President Erdogan reaffirm to further cement bilateral ties between Pakistan, Turkiye1 hour ago
-
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results1 hour ago
-
Minister directs plan for early dispose of animal waste to ensure cleanliness on Eid2 hours ago
-
Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit2 hours ago
-
UN welcomes Israel announcement of Gaza 'pauses' for aid deliveries2 hours ago
-
England begin quest to deliver on great expectations at Euro 20243 hours ago
-
Russia claims capture of village in southern Ukraine: ministry3 hours ago
-
PM, King of Bahrain admire strong ties between two countries3 hours ago