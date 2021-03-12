Afghan Talks Should Address Formation of Interim Coalition Government - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The issue of forming an interim coalition government of Afghanistan should be solved during talks between Kabul and the Taliban, but it could have been a logical solution to the problem of integrating the group into peaceful political life, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"We proceed from the fact that the issue of forming an interim coalition government must be solved by Afghans themselves, must be solved during the national reconciliation talks. You know our position. At the same time, we noted that the formation of an interim inclusive administration could have been a logical solution to the problem of integrating the Taliban into peaceful political life," Zakharova told reporters, reiterating that the issue must be solved during intra-Afghan talks.

Last February, the Taliban and the Afghan government reached a landmark US-brokered agreement, paving the way for peace talks, which began in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 12. The intra-Afghan talks have so far failed to put an end to the confrontation on the ground. On the contrary, Afghanistan has witnessed a spate of bomb attacks and clashes in recent months, with the military continuing to regularly conduct operations against Taliban operatives.