UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Talks To Advance To Next Stage

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 08:05 PM

Afghan talks to advance to next stage

Peace negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government in Qatar are ready to advance to the next stage, both sides said Wednesday after agreeing on rules for the talks

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Peace negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government in Qatar are ready to advance to the next stage, both sides said Wednesday after agreeing on rules for the talks.

The meetings, which began in September, had been bogged down by disputes on the agenda, the basic framework of discussions and religious interpretations.

Nader Nadery, a member of the government's negotiating team, tweeted that "procedures for the intra-Afghan negotiations... had been finalised and discussions on the agenda" would follow.

Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the Taliban, also tweeted that procedures for the talks had been "finalised and from now on, the negotiations will begin on the agenda".

The warring sides have been engaging directly for the first time following a landmark troop withdrawal deal signed in February by the insurgents and Washington.

The US agreed to withdraw all foreign forces in exchange for security guarantees and a Taliban pledge to hold talks with Kabul.

Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, in a tweet called the development an "initial major step".

Washington's special envoy on the conflict Zalmay Khalilzad also welcomed the breakthrough, tweeting that it was a "significant milestone".

He said the two sides had agreed on a "three-page agreement codifying rules and procedures for their negotiations on a political roadmap and a comprehensive ceasefire".

"This agreement demonstrates that the negotiating parties can agree on tough issues," he added.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Exchange Washington Qatar February September All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Climate change biggest threat to natural World Her ..

26 seconds ago

Pani Aqil Garrison announces posts for Sukkur divi ..

27 seconds ago

2020 one of three hottest years on record: UN

29 seconds ago

SBBU to conduct pre-entry test from Dec 04

34 seconds ago

International Umam Khawjah wins National Junior U1 ..

6 minutes ago

Smart lockdown imposed in 13 areas of Peshawar

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.