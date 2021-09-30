UrduPoint.com

Afghan Tirin Kut's Authorities Say Airport Ready To Receive Flights

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The airport in the provincial capital of Tirin Kut in central Afghanistan has completed all the necessary technical work and is ready for commercial flight operation, the provincial authorities said on Thursday.

"All technical work at the airport of Tirin Kut, the capital of the province of Uruzgan, has been completed, security has been ensured. All airlines can operate flights from this airport without any problems," the provincial authorities said as quoted by Afghan broadcasting company RTA.

The city of Tirin Kut was taken under the control of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) on August 13. Before that, the airport had been used as a base for Australian soldiers who were there as part of the Western Coalition forces for almost a decade.

Afghan airspace was declared "uncontrolled" and closed to civilian flights on August 16 following the Taliban takeover of Kabul. With the help of Qatar, the new rulers managed to reopen several airports in the country, including the international one in Kabul.

