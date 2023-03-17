UrduPoint.com

Afghan Top Diplomat Says Girls To Return To Schools Once Internal Issues Solved - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 07:52 PM

Afghan Top Diplomat Says Girls to Return to Schools Once Internal Issues Solved - Reports

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan, during a meeting of Afghan religious scholars with a delegation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has said that females will return to schools as soon as internal issues in Afghanistan are resolved, the TOLO News broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing a source with the UAE delegation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan, during a meeting of Afghan religious scholars with a delegation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has said that females will return to schools as soon as internal issues in Afghanistan are resolved, the TOLO News broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing a source with the UAE delegation.

According to the report, the meeting, which was attended by the Afghan minister for propagation of virtue and prevention of vice and the deputy minister of higher education, also touched upon the issue of females' education in Afghanistan.

Concluding the meeting, Muttaqi said that females' attendance at schools is not considered "Haram" (i.e. forbidden) and not prohibited in Islam, according to the source. The minister added that females' attendance at schools was not a religious issue, but it was an internal problem in Afghanistan that the government would take some time to solve.

Females will return to schools once the problem is resolved by the government, the source told the media, citing Muttaqi.

In late 2022, the Taliban government (under UN sanctions for terrorism) ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan to suspend the work of their female employees. The Afghan Education Ministry, in turn, ordered the suspension of females' education in private and state higher education institutions, while secondary education for girls has been prohibited in Afghanistan since September 2021. The decision of the Afghan authorities has been harshly criticized by a number of international organizations and global leaders.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Education UAE United Arab Emirates September Media All Government

Recent Stories

Europe and Japan leading pack in terms of hydrogen ..

Europe and Japan leading pack in terms of hydrogen patent numbers, IEA-EPO repor ..

27 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima checks on health of Syrian earthqua ..

Sheikha Fatima checks on health of Syrian earthquake victims

27 minutes ago
 10th Arab Aviation Summit reinforces growing impor ..

10th Arab Aviation Summit reinforces growing importance of efficiency in shaping ..

27 minutes ago
 RAK Chamber, Austrian Embassy discuss economic coo ..

RAK Chamber, Austrian Embassy discuss economic cooperation

27 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host world’s largest autonomous rac ..

Abu Dhabi to host world’s largest autonomous racing league

42 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi-Japan Economic Council reviews significa ..

Abu Dhabi-Japan Economic Council reviews significant growth in bilateral trade a ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.