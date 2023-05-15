Afghan Trade Minister to Visit Russia on May 18-19 to Participate in Kazan Forum - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Afghan Minister of Industry and Trade Nooruddin Azizi is scheduled to visit Russia on May 18-19 to take part in the economic forum in Kazan, a source told Sputnik on Monday.

"Mr. Azizi plans to attend the forum in Kazan on May 18-19," the source said.

The 14th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" will be held from May 18-19 in Kazan.