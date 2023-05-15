Afghan Trade Minister To Visit Russia On May 18-19 To Participate In Kazan Forum - Source
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Afghan Minister of Industry and Trade Nooruddin Azizi is scheduled to visit Russia on May 18-19 to take part in the economic forum in Kazan, a source told Sputnik on Monday.
"Mr. Azizi plans to attend the forum in Kazan on May 18-19," the source said.
The 14th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" will be held from May 18-19 in Kazan.