UrduPoint.com

Afghan Trade Minister To Visit Russia On May 18-19 To Participate In Kazan Forum - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Afghan Minister of Industry and Trade Nooruddin Azizi is scheduled to visit Russia on May 18-19 to take part in the economic forum in Kazan, a source told Sputnik on Monday.

"Mr. Azizi plans to attend the forum in Kazan on May 18-19," the source said.

The 14th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" will be held from May 18-19 in Kazan.

More Stories From World

