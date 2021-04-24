Afghan Tribal Elder Shot Dead East of Kabul

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Haji Lal Agha, a tribal elder in Afghanistan, was shot dead east of Kabul on Friday evening, security sources said.

Three others were wounded and taken to a hospital.

The shooting happened at around 8:40 p.m. (16:10 GMT) in the Ali Khel area of the eastern Laghman province.

The Laghman governor's office said in a statement that security officials had been ordered to find the gunmen and bring them to justice.