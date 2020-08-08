UrduPoint.com
Afghan Tribal Elders Back Release Of Remaining Taliban Prisoners

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

Afghan Tribal Elders Back Release of Remaining Taliban Prisoners

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The Loya Jirga, a council of Afghan tribal leaders and other stakeholders, on Saturday backed the release of the remaining Taliban captives accused of serious crimes, in a bid to kick-start long-awaited peace talks.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday urged the assembly of more than 3,600 prominent members of the Afghan community to allow the release of 400 Talibs, including those involved in deadly attacks on Afghans and foreigners, so that peace talks could begin next week.

"Agreeing to release Taliban prisoners does not mean forgiving their crimes. No individual or institution has the right to do so. But achieving peace and stability in the country is a national priority," the council has agreed.

It added that prisoners should by released on a national and international guarantee so that they do not return to the battlefield.

The government has been instructed to seek the consent of war victims' families.

The stakeholders called for an unconditional ceasefire and an urgent start of Afghan-led talks, preferably inside the country, with mandatory participation of women and youths. Other countries are expected to cut support to the Taliban to avoid an escalation of tensions.

The speaker of the Loya Jirga said he was satisfied with the council's decisions, which came "at a critical and historic stage" in the country's history. Abdullah Abdullah, the government's lead negotiator, thanked the elders for their advice, saying his team would "make great use of it."

