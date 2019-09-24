UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Troops Can Now Conduct Operations Independently Of Foreign Troops - President Ghani

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 02:23 PM

Afghan Troops Can Now Conduct Operations Independently of Foreign Troops - President Ghani

The function of foreign troops in Afghanistan has changed, and the national forces are now capable of operating independently across the conflict-ridden country, incumbent Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told Sputnik in an interview on the eve of the forthcoming presidential election scheduled for September 28

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The function of foreign troops in Afghanistan has changed, and the national forces are now capable of operating independently across the conflict-ridden country, incumbent Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told Sputnik in an interview on the eve of the forthcoming presidential election scheduled for September 28.

"The role of foreign forces has changed, we can operate independently. Our partnership with the US is [based] on interest, while US security is tied to our [Afghan] security," Ghani said.

According to the Afghan leader, Washington should thank Kabul for its role in resolving the conflict in Afghanistan, which should, in turn, be grateful to the United States for its help and cooperation.

Ghani explained to Sputnik that his recent letter to US President Donald Trump was not used to call for the withdrawal of US troops.

"The purpose of my letter was to let us discuss [the situation] because the suitability of the two countries is of common interest," he said.

However, the president suggested that the United States would be a stable partner for Afghanistan for the next five years.

The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan has been a major stumbling block in peace talks. The Taliban movement, which has stepped up its attacks ahead of the presidential election, has repeatedly stressed that the main condition for starting the country's peace process is the total withdrawal of all foreign forces.

The war in Afghanistan is the longest the United States has ever been engaged in. The official launch of US-led Operation Enduring Freedom took place in 2001, a month after the 9/11 attacks. It was later succeeded by Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

Three US presidents have overseen the war, with tens of thousands of US military personnel being stationed in the crisis-hit country during the whole period. The withdrawal of US troops has been a slow process. NATO-led mission Resolute Support has said that about 8,000 US troops are in the country now. In total, NATO hosts 17,000 troops in Afghanistan.

Earlier in September, US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said a draft agreement had been struck with the Taliban that calls for the United States to withdraw some 5,000 troops within 135 days.

Related Topics

Election Taliban NATO Afghanistan Kabul Washington Trump Resolute United States September Ashraf Ghani All From Agreement

Recent Stories

All main rivers run normal:FFC

2 minutes ago

Migrant road crash kills six in Turkey

5 minutes ago

EU court annuls Starbucks tax deal decision, rejec ..

5 minutes ago

Central Asian Region Must Reach Consensus to Achie ..

5 minutes ago

Registration under Housing Program to continue til ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.