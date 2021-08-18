UrduPoint.com

Afghan Troops Fled To Uzbekistan As Taliban Advanced In About 46 US Aircraft - Reports

Wed 18th August 2021 | 09:43 PM

Afghan Troops Fled to Uzbekistan as Taliban Advanced in About 46 US Aircraft - Reports

Afghan military personnel fled to Uzbekistan amid the Taliban terror group's (banned in Russia) takeover in at least 46 US-supplied aircraft, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing US officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Afghan military personnel fled to Uzbekistan amid the Taliban terror group's (banned in Russia) takeover in at least 46 US-supplied aircraft, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing US officials.

Some 585 Afghan service members fled in the aircraft to Uzbekistan, the report said.

The report said the 46 aircraft that flew into Uzbekistan account for a large portion of the Afghan Air Force. A handful of aircraft also flew to Tajikistan, the report added.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ghani resigned and fled abroad, escorted by cars filled with cash, the Russian embassy told Sputnik on Monday.

