Afghan, US Presidents Discuss Withdrawal Of US Troops From Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 48 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 11:03 PM

Afghan, US Presidents Discuss Withdrawal of US Troops From Afghanistan

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Wednesday that he had called his US counterpart, Joe Biden, to discuss the withdrawal of US troops from the country by September

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Wednesday that he had called his US counterpart, Joe Biden, to discuss the withdrawal of US troops from the country by September.

"Tonight, I had a call with President Biden in which we discussed the U.S. decision to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan by early September. The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan respects the U.S.

decision and we will work with our U.S. partners to ensure a smooth transition," Ghani said on Twitter.

Kabul will continue to work with US and NATO partners in the ongoing peace efforts, he stressed.

"Afghanistan's proud security and defense forces are fully capable of defending its people and country, which they have been doing all along, and for which the Afghan nation will forever remain grateful," he added.

