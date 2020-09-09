Afghan Vice President Saleh Unharmed in Kabul Blast That Targeted Him - Press Office

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Two people were killed and seven others injured in a blast on Kabul's Taimani Square that targeted Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, Saleh was not harmed, his press office said in a statement on Facebook.

"Afghanistan's enemy once again tried to harm Amrullah Saleh, but... Saleh escaped unharmed," the press office said.

An eyewitness told Sputnik that several people had been injured in the explosion that targeted Saleh's convoy, including Saleh's bodyguards.