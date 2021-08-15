Afghan Vice President Says Will Never 'Bow to Talib Terrorists'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh said on Sunday he would never have respect for the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

"I will never, ever & under no circumstances bow to d Talib terrorists. I will never betray d soul & legacy of my hero Ahmad Shah Masoud, the commander, the legend & the guide.

I won't dis-appoint millions who listened to me. I will never be under one ceiling with Taliban. NEVER," Saleh tweeted.

On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul to negotiate the transfer of power with the government of President Ashraf Ghani, who eventually stepped down and left the country. In the past weeks, the situation in Afghanistan drastically deteriorated as the movement overran major cities and provinces.