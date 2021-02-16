UrduPoint.com
Afghan Vice President Slums Taliban For Shunning Elections

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Afghan Vice President Slums Taliban for Shunning Elections

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Tuesday criticized the Taliban for being averse to elections despite boasting about overwhelming support among the country's population.

"Talibs claim that their clerical outfit has the backing of a majority in Afg. If so why the word election isn't in the dictionary of this group. Why they don't see any election for any office as a solution.

Elections & women suffrage - two expressions they fear more than SOF [Special Operations Forces]," Saleh tweeted.

The Taliban have been consistently opposed to holding Western-style elections, claiming that the electoral process runs contrary to islam and Afghan traditions. The movement has also been known to disrupt election-related activities with terror attacks. This does not prevent the Taliban from claiming to enjoy widespread support in the country.

