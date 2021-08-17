Afghan Vice President Urges Fellow Citizens to Resist Taliban

Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh called on fellow citizens to "join the resistance" after the Taliban movement (terrorist group banned in Russia) took over Kabul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh called on fellow citizens to "join the resistance" after the Taliban movement (terrorist group banned in Russia) took over Kabul.

"It is futile to argue with @POTUS on Afg now. Let him digest it. We d Afgs must prove tht Afgh isn't Vietnam & the Talibs aren't even remotely like Vietcong. Unlike US/NATO we hvn't lost spirit & see enormous oprtnities ahead. Useless caveats are finished. JOIN THE RESISTANCE," Saleh said on Twitter.

He also declared himself caretaker president after President Ashraf Ghani left country.

"Clarity: As per d constitution of Afg, in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President the FVP becomes the caretaker President. I am currently inside my country & am the legitimate care taker President. Am reaching out to all leaders to secure their support & consensus," he said.

Earlier, Saleh, who had already said that he would never bow before the militants, said that he remained in his country together with the people.