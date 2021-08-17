UrduPoint.com

Afghan Vice President Urges Fellow Citizens To Resist Taliban

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 07:42 PM

Afghan Vice President Urges Fellow Citizens to Resist Taliban

Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh called on fellow citizens to "join the resistance" after the Taliban movement (terrorist group banned in Russia) took over Kabul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh called on fellow citizens to "join the resistance" after the Taliban movement (terrorist group banned in Russia) took over Kabul.

"It is futile to argue with @POTUS on Afg now. Let him digest it. We d Afgs must prove tht Afgh isn't Vietnam & the Talibs aren't even remotely like Vietcong. Unlike US/NATO we hvn't lost spirit & see enormous oprtnities ahead. Useless caveats are finished. JOIN THE RESISTANCE," Saleh said on Twitter.

He also declared himself caretaker president after President Ashraf Ghani left country.

"Clarity: As per d constitution of Afg, in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President the FVP becomes the caretaker President. I am currently inside my country & am the legitimate care taker President. Am reaching out to all leaders to secure their support & consensus," he said.

Earlier, Saleh, who had already said that he would never bow before the militants, said that he remained in his country together with the people.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Twitter Vietnam Ashraf Ghani All

Recent Stories

Qatar calls on Taliban to protect civilians

Qatar calls on Taliban to protect civilians

2 minutes ago
 Uganda to Host 2,000 Refugees From Afghanistan at ..

Uganda to Host 2,000 Refugees From Afghanistan at US Request - Minister

2 minutes ago
 IOM Appeals for $27Mln Emergency Shelter Assistanc ..

IOM Appeals for $27Mln Emergency Shelter Assistance for Displaced in Ethiopia's ..

2 minutes ago
 NATO Agreed to End Afghanistan Mission 'Knowing Ri ..

NATO Agreed to End Afghanistan Mission 'Knowing Risk' of Taliban Regaining Contr ..

2 minutes ago
 Merkel urges coordinated Afghan refugee response f ..

Merkel urges coordinated Afghan refugee response from EU

2 minutes ago
 Sugarcane production contest: Applications invited ..

Sugarcane production contest: Applications invited from farmers till Sep 15

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.