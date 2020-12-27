UrduPoint.com
Afghan Vice President's Senior Security Officer Killed In Bomb Blast In Kabul - Office

Sun 27th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Afghan Second Vice President Sarwar Danish's senior security officer was killed in a car bomb blast in Kabul on Saturday morning, the office said.

The late officer is Mohammad Mahdavi, deputy head of Danish's security team.

Earlier in the day, media reported that four blasts had rocked the Afghan capital in a space of three hours, killing two security personnel and injuring six others. All the blasts were said to have targeted police officers, with one hitting a car reportedly carrying a senior law enforcement official.

Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence, already rampant in the war-torn country, despite the start of peace talks between the government and the Taliban in Doha in September. In mid-December, the sides took a three-week break in the negotiations, which are scheduled to resume on January 5.

