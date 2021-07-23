UrduPoint.com
Afghan Violence Displaces Over 36,000 Families In 4 Months - Refugee Ministry

Afghan Violence Displaces Over 36,000 Families in 4 Months - Refugee Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Over 36,000 families have been internally displaced in Afghanistan over the past four months as a result of growing violence, the Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said on Thursday.

"Since Hamal [March], about 36,500 families have been displaced from their homes due to war and insecurity in several provinces," ministry adviser Sayed Abdul Basit Ansari was quoted as saying by Afghan broadcaster TOLO news.

The ministry voiced its concerns over a potential spike in the number of displaced people if hostilities continue between government forces and the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia).

Violence has surged in Afghanistan in recent weeks, as the Taliban intensified armed action on the ground amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops.

