Afghan Violence Leaves 27 Children Dead, 136 Injured in Past 72 Hours - UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) At least 27 children have been killed and 136 more injured in violence in Afghanistan over the past three days, UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement on Monday.

"UNICEF is shocked by the rapid escalation of grave violations against children in Afghanistan. In the last 72 hours, 20 children have been killed and 130 children have been injured in Kandahar province; 2 children were killed and 3 were injured in Khost province; and in Paktia province, 5 children were killed and 3 were injured," Fore said.