UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan War Crimes Probe Must Go Ahead: ICC

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:02 PM

Afghan war crimes probe must go ahead: ICC

International war crimes judges ruled Thursday that a probe into abuses in Afghanistan must go ahead, including looking into possible atrocities committed by US forces, as they overturned a previous ruling

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :International war crimes judges ruled Thursday that a probe into abuses in Afghanistan must go ahead, including looking into possible atrocities committed by US forces, as they overturned a previous ruling.

"The prosecutor is authorised to commence an investigation into alleged crimes committed on the territory of Afghanistan since May 1, 2003," International Criminal Court judge Piotr Hofmanski said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan May Criminals Court

Recent Stories

ADP, GWU to develop community partnership

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority wins ‘Best Cultural Co ..

3 minutes ago

Etihad Airways&#039; core operating performance im ..

18 minutes ago

JKNF condemns arrest of father-daughter duo by NIA ..

10 minutes ago

CTS to evaluate applicants of Science Talent Farmi ..

10 minutes ago

Iran announces national plan to combat novel coron ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.