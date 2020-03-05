Afghan war crimes probe must go ahead: ICC

International war crimes judges ruled Thursday that a probe into abuses in Afghanistan must go ahead, including looking into possible atrocities committed by US forces, as they overturned a previous ruling

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :International war crimes judges ruled Thursday that a probe into abuses in Afghanistan must go ahead, including looking into possible atrocities committed by US forces, as they overturned a previous ruling.

"The prosecutor is authorised to commence an investigation into alleged crimes committed on the territory of Afghanistan since May 1, 2003," International Criminal Court judge Piotr Hofmanski said.