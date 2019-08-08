Afghan War Forces Fatherless Children to Become Breadwinners, Face Traumatic Abuse

As the deadly war in Afghanistan enters its 18th year, children have become forced to shoulder the responsibilities of their fallen fathers to feed their families and subjected to labor exploitation and even sexual abuse as a result

KANDAHAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) As the deadly war in Afghanistan enters its 18th year, children have become forced to shoulder the responsibilities of their fallen fathers to feed their families and subjected to labor exploitation and even sexual abuse as a result.

The war, which broke out in 2001 after the US invasion, has taken a heavy toll on Afghans, particularly men who are fighting, leaving tens of thousands either fatherless or orphaned.

In Afghanistan, men are the only breadwinners and caretakers of their families but, after they die, their children go out to work even though such labor is prohibited by law.

Regardless of their age, such children become the only caretakers of their families who, according to local custom, are responsible for feeding their loved ones.

In the southern province of Kandahar, it is common to see minors, some of whom are also students, working hard.

"Over 20,000 children are recorded who are the only breadwinners of their families," the head of provincial human rights department, Shamsuddin Majroh, told Sputnik.

These children, meanwhile, are often forced to do intense work for little payment.

"Mostly, they are working in factories and car workshops with least payment," the official noted.

In addition, children at times become victims of sexual exploitation. A special term, "Bacha Bazi," was even coined to refer to the sexual abuse of boys by adult men.

"These children are often face sexual abuses by their employers which is a common concern and faces the children with unknown fate," Majroh added.

In Afghanistan, particularly in remote areas, families with male heirs are often considered lucky, while those that have mostly girls find it hard to make ends meet when the father dies or gets old. This is because girls and women are often not allowed to work.

Families with no boys are often change the appearances of their girls so that they can get employed, a phenomenon which has been called "Bacha Posh," a Dari term that means "dressed up as a boy.

"

"My father was martyred in fighting, I have to provide food to my family," Sharif Khan, the breadwinner of an eight-member family in the city of Kandahar, told Sputnik.

The seven-year-old added that children "have to do something for our families, get a bread, little food and 150 Afs [Afghanis or $2.00] to home."

With unemployment raging the country, children in the city are often not lucky enough to get employed.

"If you're really lucky, you will get job at a factory with highest rate of Afs 200 per day," Musa, a factory worker, who declined to give his last name, told Sputnik.

He added that since his family was in need, he was "doing both, gaining money and learning a profession."

With ongoing efforts to launch a peace process, a presidential election around the corner and continued fighting across the country, it is seemingly difficult for the Afghan government, which relies on external support, to look after these children.

As a result, Afghan kids often grow up illiterate, and only a few study at schools. However, the government insists that it is trying to help them study.

"We cannot provide food for all of these families but with the support of humanitarian organizations, we are doing [our] best to help them study and provide [them with] food," Abdul Hamid Mubarez, the head of the provincial department for work and social affairs, told Sputnik.

In 2018, the United Nations Children's Fund said that nearly half of Afghan children were out of school because of the continued conflict, poverty and discrimination against girls. The Afghan war, meanwhile, has already become one of the deadliest conflicts in modern history, with a sustained peace process yet to be launched to end the bloodshed and protracted social instability.