Afghan War Has Ended, Everyone Pardoned: Taliban Spokesman
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 10:07 PM
Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The Taliban said Tuesday the war in Afghanistan was over and that all their opponents would be pardoned, as they held their first news conference since seizing power from the Western-backed government in Kabul.
"War has ended... (the leader) has pardoned everyone," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, adding: "We are committed to letting women work in accordance with the principles of islam."