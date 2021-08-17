UrduPoint.com

Afghan War Has Ended, Everyone Pardoned: Taliban Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 10:07 PM

Afghan war has ended, everyone pardoned: Taliban spokesman

The Taliban said Tuesday the war in Afghanistan was over and that all their opponents would be pardoned, as they held their first news conference since seizing power from the Western-backed government in Kabul

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The Taliban said Tuesday the war in Afghanistan was over and that all their opponents would be pardoned, as they held their first news conference since seizing power from the Western-backed government in Kabul.

"War has ended... (the leader) has pardoned everyone," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, adding: "We are committed to letting women work in accordance with the principles of islam."

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology launc ..

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology launches ‘UAE Quality Infrastruct ..

24 minutes ago
 Rehman Malik calls on Japanese Ambassador

Rehman Malik calls on Japanese Ambassador

1 minute ago
 Over 1.7 mln people have jabbed against COVID-19: ..

Over 1.7 mln people have jabbed against COVID-19: District admin

1 minute ago
 National Assembly Speaker felicitates newly electe ..

National Assembly Speaker felicitates newly elected AJK president

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court restores MPA Salman Naeem's membersh ..

Supreme Court restores MPA Salman Naeem's membership

1 minute ago
 China Foreign Ministry Urges US to Stop Official C ..

China Foreign Ministry Urges US to Stop Official Contacts With Taiwan, End Arms ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.