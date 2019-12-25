KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The number of complaints filed with Afghanistan's election watchdog since the preliminary results of the presidential vote were announced has topped 11,000, sparking concerns that multiple petitions would only put another strain on the work of the election commission.

On Sunday, Afghanistan's election watchdog said that, according to preliminary results, incumbent President Ashraf Ghani had been reelected with 50.64 percent of the vote. Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, who came second with 39.52 percent, swiftly challenged the results, calling the vote "rigged." His Stability and Convergence election campaign team said on Monday that it had sent some 4,000 complaints about the preliminary vote count.

"[The number of] our complaints have risen to more than 6,000 on the second day, and we are waiting for the Complaints Commission to investigate it properly," Faridoon Khwazon, spokesperson for Abdullah's election team, wrote on Facebook."

The figure was confirmed by a member of the election complaints commission, Qutbuddin Royedar, who said at a press conference that "only the Stability and Convergence Team has registered 5,840 complains by the noon on the second day."

On the other hand, Ghani's state-building team is trying to revalidate the votes that were invalidated by the election commission and has registered 1,100 complaints only concerning this issue.

According to Ghani's chief campaign adviser, Daoud Sultanzoy, their complaints mainly center around votes from 100 polling stations in eastern Nangarhar province, which were "ignored" by the commission.

The team of another presidential candidate Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, who got 3.85 percent of the vote, also filed its complaints, hoping that an election audit would trigger a runoff.

"We have filed more than 4,000 complaints; if the ECC [Electoral Complaints Commission] investigates it properly and most votes [recognized as] invalid, the election goes to the second round," the team's spokesperson told reporters.

Non-governmental organization Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan (FEFA), meanwhile, expressed concerns that the myriads of complaints would hamper the work of the election commission.

"Complaints are good to be investigated but a large number of complaints ... will undermine the work of the Electoral Complaints Commission," FEFA executive director Mohammad Yousuf Rasheed said at a press conference.

A member of the Council of Presidential Candidates, Ahmad Wali Massoud, meanwhile, said that the vote was fraudulent and called for the formation of a "national partner government," which would bring together all political parties.

Some members of the council, however, do not side with fraud allegations, demanding that the election results be recognized.