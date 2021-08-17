Afghan Women March Across Kabul to Demand Taliban Respect Their Rights

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) A group of Afghan women took to the streets of Kabul on Tuesday to demand that the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) respect their rights, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The women, dressed in hijab but with European handbags, marched across the Afghan capital with white sheets of paper and then stopped to chant their demands, including respect for political and civil rights, including women's rights.

The female demonstrators managed to walk through the city unopposed, without anyone trying to stop them.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. The radical group declared an end to the 20-year-war in Afghanistan.