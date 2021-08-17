UrduPoint.com

Afghan Women March Across Kabul To Demand Taliban Respect Their Rights

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Afghan Women March Across Kabul to Demand Taliban Respect Their Rights

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) A group of Afghan women took to the streets of Kabul on Tuesday to demand that the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) respect their rights, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The women, dressed in hijab but with European handbags, marched across the Afghan capital with white sheets of paper and then stopped to chant their demands, including respect for political and civil rights, including women's rights.

The female demonstrators managed to walk through the city unopposed, without anyone trying to stop them.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. The radical group declared an end to the 20-year-war in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Women Sunday Ashraf Ghani

Recent Stories

PCB submits surprising details to NA Standing Comm ..

PCB submits surprising details to NA Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coor ..

9 minutes ago
 Turkey floods: Death toll rises to 77, 47 go missi ..

Turkey floods: Death toll rises to 77, 47 go missing

26 minutes ago
 Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanist ..

Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanistan

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Private Education Authority issues circula ..

Sharjah Private Education Authority issues circular highlighting back-to-school ..

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: P ..

Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: President

58 minutes ago
 Japan expands virus emergency to battle surge

Japan expands virus emergency to battle surge

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.