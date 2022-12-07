UrduPoint.com

Afghan Women Protest Decision To Hold Final Exams For Girls Under School Ban Since 2021

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Afghan Women Protest Decision to Hold Final Exams for Girls Under School Ban Since 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) A group of Afghan women held an indoor protest against the decision of the ruling political movement of Afghanistan, the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities), to hold high school graduation exams for girls despite the fact that they have been banned from classrooms since last year.

In August 2021, the Taliban took over Afghanistan. The movement promised that women's rights would not be infringed, but forbade high school female students from attending classes and introduced other restrictions on women. At the end of November 2022, the Taliban decided to allow girls to take their final exams.

Several Afghan women sent photos to local media on Tuesday evening, where they hold banners in protest at the Taliban's decision. The protesters emphasized that girls need education, but the government's approach "does not cure the pain of illiteracy and its negative consequences for the society," adding that issuing graduation certificates after a missed school year is "an insult to society.

"

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan in September once again urged the authorities to allow girls to continue their education and expressed concerns that the ban could facilitate further deterioration of the crisis in the country, including the security and poverty situation.

According to a UNICEF report released in August, the fact that girls in Afghanistan are deprived of secondary education has cost the country's economy at least $500 million over the past 12 months, amounting to 2.5% of GDP. If three million girls had been able to finish their education and enter the work force, they would have contributed at least $5.4 billion to Afghanistan's economy, the report added.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Protest United Nations Education Cure August September November Women Media From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui p ..

Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui presents a forecast of Pakistan ..

35 minutes ago
 UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ‘Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

2 hours ago
 Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

2 hours ago
 PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

5 hours ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

6 hours ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.