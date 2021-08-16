Afghan Women Protest in Iran Against Taliban - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) A group of Afghan women took to the streets in the northern Iranian city of Qom to protest the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), the ISNA news agency reported on Monday.

The women gathered in the morning near the Shrine of Fatima Masumeh to protest the Taliban's seizure of power in Afghanistan.

They also held posters calling for sanctions on Pakistan.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul without meeting resistance. President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.