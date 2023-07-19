Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 10:49 PM

Afghan Women Protest in Kabul Against Beauty Salon Closures - Source

Afghan women have staged a protest in Kabul against the Taliban's (under UN sanctions for terrorism) decision to ban the operation of beauty salons in the country, sources told Sputnik on Wednesday

Afghan women held a protest action in the northwest of the country's capital, the sources said, adding that the Taliban tried to use force to stop the protesters, and there were sounds of gunfire.

The protesters also carried signs demanding food and jobs for Afghan women, the sources added.

On July 4, the Afghan Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice announced a ban on the operation of beauty parlors in the country.

The ministry's spokesperson, Akif Mohajer, explained the move as a concern for the family budget of ordinary Afghans, adding that certain beauty salon procedures contradict the principles of Sharia law. Some Afghan women told Sputnik that they worked in beauty salons to provide for their families because their husbands were unemployed.

The Islamist group has severely restricted women's rights to travel, study and work since it took control of Afghanistan in August 2021 following the withdrawal of international troops and the collapse of the US-backed government. In December 2022, Afghan women were banned from working for nonprofit organizations.

