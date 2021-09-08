(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kabul (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Women rallied in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz on Wednesday in support of the interim Afghan government proclaimed the day before by the Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia), a source told Sputnik.

The participants of the march called the Taliban their only hope, carrying the Islamic Emirate flag used by the Taliban instead of the internationally-recognized Afghan tricolor. The white-colored Taliban flag has a black-ink Islamic scripture reading "There is no God but Allah, and Muhammad is His prophet.

"

On Monday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid posted on Twitter a video of another pro-Islamic Emirate women's march that took place in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

On Tuesday night, the Taliban announced the composition of a new interim government in Afghanistan, composed exclusively of male members of the movement and headed by Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first Taliban rule, and who has been under internaitonal sanctions since 2001.