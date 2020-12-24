UrduPoint.com
Afghan Women's Rights Activist Killed In Country's Northeast - Interior Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:53 PM

Afghan Women's Rights Activist Killed in Country's Northeast - Interior Ministry

Women's rights activist Freshta Kohistani has been gunned down in Afghanistan's northeastern Kapisa province, the country's interior ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Women's rights activist Freshta Kohistani has been gunned down in Afghanistan's northeastern Kapisa province, the country's interior ministry said Thursday.

"At around 5:00pm today [12:30 GMT], unknown gunmen riding on a motorcycle martyred Freshta Kohistani in Hes-e-Awal area of Kohistan district of Kapisa, her brother was wounded in the attack, the intelligence units have launched an investigation into the attack," the ministry said in a statement as quoted by the Tolo news broadcaster.

It is not the first high-profile assassination this week. On Monday, journalist Rahmatullah Nikzad, the head of a journalist union in the Ghazni province, was killed, prompting both domestic and international outcry. On Wednesday, Yousuf Rasheed, the head of the Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan watchdog, was killed by gunmen along with his driver.

Election Attack Afghanistan Interior Ministry Driver Ghazni Kohistan Women

