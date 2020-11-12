Afghani Radio Journalist Killed in Car Bomb Explosion in Lashkargah - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) A car bomb explosion has taken place in Lashkargah, the capital of Afghanistan's southern Helmand Province, killing a radio journalist, a local source told Sputnik.

According to the source, Ilyas Daghi, a journalist of Radio Azadi, was on his way to work from home when a bomb exploded on his car at around 9 a.

m. (05:00 GMT) on Thursday.

Daghi was in the car with his brother, Mujtaba, when the bomb blast occurred.

Mujtaba was injured in the explosion. His current condition is unknown.