Afghanistan 'Absolutely Confident' It Will Withstand Extra Taliban Pressure - Envoy To UN

Fri 06th August 2021 | 09:34 PM

Afghanistan is confident its army will be able to withstand additional pressure from the Taliban (banned in Russia) and defend itself, Permanent Representative of Afghanistan to the United Nations Ghulam Isaczai told reporters on Friday

"We're absolutely confident that our army will be able to withstand the additional pressure," Isaczai said. "We will be defending ourselves."

More Stories From World

