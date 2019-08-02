Afghanistan agricultural products exports rise in last 2 years

Exports of Afghanistan's fruits and vegetable products have increased over the past two years, the Presidential Palace said in a statement released here Friday

Kabul , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ):Exports of Afghanistan's fruits and vegetable products have increased over the past two years, the Presidential Palace said in a statement released here Friday.

"In the current year, more than 17,000 tons of fruits and vegetables have been exported through air-corridors out of Afghanistan, especially to the central Asian countries," the statement quoted President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani as saying.

"The export of agricultural products is expected to climb up to 30,000 tons by the end of this year," the statement added.

According to the statement, Ghani, in a meeting held in the Presidential Palace on Thursday evening with agricultural experts and formers, assured that the government would spare no efforts in finding more markets for the agricultural products at home and abroad to encourage investment in the field.

The government of Afghanistan is doing its best to pave the way for exporting the country's agricultural products to new global markets including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and European nations, the statement said.