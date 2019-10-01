UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Airstrikes Kill 17 Militants In Southern Zabul Province

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 03:11 PM

A total of 17 militants had been confirmed dead as fighting planes struck Taliban hideouts in parts of Shahjoy district of Afghanistan's southern Zabul province on Monday, said an army statement on Tuesday

QALAT,AFGHANISTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :A total of 17 militants had been confirmed dead as fighting planes struck Taliban hideouts in parts of Shahjoy district of Afghanistan's southern Zabul province on Monday, said an army statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, 15 more militants were wounded in the air raids.

Five motorbikes belonging to the insurgents had also been destroyed, the statement said.

Taliban militants have not commented.

