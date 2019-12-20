Afghanistan And Pakistan Jolted By Strong 6.1 Quake: USGS
Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 05:54 PM
A strong earthquake rattled Afghanistan and Pakistan Friday afternoon, the US Geological Survey said, forcing residents into the streets in Islamabad and Kabul
The 6.1-magnitude quake hit 51 kilometres (30 miles) southwest of Jurm in northern Afghanistan and was over 200 kilometres deep, USGS said.
In both capital cities, residents felt two quakes in quick succession, however there were no immediate reports of damage.