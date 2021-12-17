Afghanistan Appoints Acting Permanent Representative to United Nations - Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Afghanistan has appointed Naseer Ahmad Faiq as acting permanent representative to the United Nations, the country's permanent mission to the organization said.

Faiq replaced the former head of the mission, Ghulam Isaczai, appointed by toppled President Ashraf Ghani.

"The Permanent Mission of the I.R of Afghanistan to the United Nations in New York would like to inform that Mr. Naseer Ahmad Faiq, Minister Counsellor, has assumed the leadership of the Mission in the capacity of Charge d'Affaires," the mission tweeted.