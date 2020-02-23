Afghanistan Blocks Travel With Iran to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) The Afghan authorities have temporarily stopped all travel to and from with Iran due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the National Security Council said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a meeting was held where it was decided to close the border with Tehran.

According to the council's statement, the government has temporarily blocked all air and ground travel to and from Iran and also stopped importing small poultry and eggs from Iran and Pakistan for the time being to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Iran has reported 43 coronavirus disease cases, of which eight have been fatal.