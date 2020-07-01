Afghanistan Bounty Reports 'Lie' Aimed at Disrupting US-Russia Cooperation - Antonov

The unsubstantiated allegations reported in the US media that Moscow offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to assassinate US soldiers in Afghanistan are a lie aimed at disrupting cooperation between Russia and the United States, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The unsubstantiated allegations reported in the US media that Moscow offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to assassinate US soldiers in Afghanistan are a lie aimed at disrupting cooperation between Russia and the United States, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday.

"First of all, I would like to emphasize that the statements circulated by the leading media are false. Without presenting any evidence, Russia is indiscriminately accused of utter sins," Antonov said. "They want to give the public the impression that our country is hindering the United States and its efforts in the fight against terrorism.

"

On Friday, the New York Times ran an article citing unnamed intelligence officials as saying that President Donald Trump had been presented with an intelligence report claiming Russia could have paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants to assassinate US and coalition troops in Afghanistan.

Antonov said those who perpetrated the allegations clearly had political goals in mind.

"Perhaps in the interests of those who oppose the development of a normal, mutually respectful dialogue between Russia and the United States," Antonov said.