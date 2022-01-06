UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan Calls For Dialogue Between Kazakh Authorities, Protesters - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 10:54 PM

Afghanistan Calls for Dialogue Between Kazakh Authorities, Protesters - Foreign Ministry

Afghanistan is closely monitoring the situation in Kazakhstan and called on authorities and protesters to resolve issues through dialogue, the appointed by the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said on Thursday

"Afghanistan, as a close neighbor and a trading partner, is closely monitoring the current situation in Kazakhstan and is concerned about the recent unrest," Balkhi posted on Twitter.

Balkhi called on Kazakh authorities and protesters to resolve issues by peaceful means through dialogue and to maintain peace and stability in the republic.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Twitter Kazakhstan

