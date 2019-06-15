UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Calls For Regional Cooperation To Counter Terrorism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 03:13 PM

Afghanistan Calls for Regional Cooperation to Counter Terrorism

Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Saturday urged Asian leaders to step up cooperation to fight terrorism, in an address to a major regional conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Saturday urged Asian leaders to step up cooperation to fight terrorism, in an address to a major regional conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) began on Saturday. It brings together 27 states that make up 90 percent of Asia's territory.

"The CICA member states should increase regional and international cooperation to fight against terrorism. No country can solve the terrorism problem alone," Abdullah said.

He stressed the need to increase cooperation to jointly prevent terrorists from creating safe havens.

Abdullah also met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the summit where the main focus was bilateral ties.

Rouhani stressed that Iran favored stability and security in Afghanistan and underscored the importance of joint efforts to cut off terrorist financing.

"A major portion of terrorism funding is supplied through drug trafficking, and this fact underscores the necessity of fight against drug trafficking," Rouhani said, as quoted by Iran's new agency Mehr.

Central Asian countries have long vowed close cooperation to counter terrorism threats coming from Afghanistan, a country that has been used as a haven for terrorist groups for the almost last two decades.

