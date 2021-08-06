Afghanistan Can Slip Into Full-Scale Protracted Civil War - Russian Envoy to UN

Afghanistan risks slipping into full-scale protracted civil war amid the absence of progress on peace negotiations, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a Security Council meeting on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Afghanistan risks slipping into full-scale protracted civil war amid the absence of progress on peace negotiations, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a Security Council meeting on Friday.

"It is clear that there is no military solution to the Afghan situation, but, in the current situation, given the absence of progress on the negotiation track, the prospect of Afghanistan slipping into full scale and protracted civil war, unfortunately, is a stark reality," Nebenzia said.

"Therefore, the most important goal today is to swiftly launch substantive negotiations," the diplomat added.