UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan Can Slip Into Full-Scale Protracted Civil War - Russian Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 09:00 PM

Afghanistan Can Slip Into Full-Scale Protracted Civil War - Russian Envoy to UN

Afghanistan risks slipping into full-scale protracted civil war amid the absence of progress on peace negotiations, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a Security Council meeting on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Afghanistan risks slipping into full-scale protracted civil war amid the absence of progress on peace negotiations, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a Security Council meeting on Friday.

"It is clear that there is no military solution to the Afghan situation, but, in the current situation, given the absence of progress on the negotiation track, the prospect of Afghanistan slipping into full scale and protracted civil war, unfortunately, is a stark reality," Nebenzia said.

"Therefore, the most important goal today is to swiftly launch substantive negotiations," the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Russia Progress

Recent Stories

House job training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana ..

House job training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana from August 23

9 seconds ago
 Two accused sent jail on judicial remand

Two accused sent jail on judicial remand

11 seconds ago
 US Concerned About 'Rapid Growth' of China's Nucle ..

US Concerned About 'Rapid Growth' of China's Nuclear Arsenal - Blinken

12 seconds ago
 International Community Will Not Accept Military T ..

International Community Will Not Accept Military Takeover of Afghanistan - US En ..

14 seconds ago
 PTI govt retrieves state land worth Rs 450 bln fro ..

PTI govt retrieves state land worth Rs 450 bln from grabbers: Chief Minister

4 minutes ago
 SAU to start online teaching classes

SAU to start online teaching classes

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.