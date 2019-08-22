UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 08:29 PM

Afghanistan Celebrates 100 Years of Independence From British Rule

Afghanistan has marked the 100th anniversary of its independence from the British rule at the historic Darul Aman palace in Kabul

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Afghanistan has marked the 100th anniversary of its independence from the British rule at the historic Darul Aman palace in Kabul.

The Afghan Victory Day is celebrated on August 19 to commemorate the 1919 Anglo-Afghan Treaty that was signed following the Third Anglo-Afghan War.

A large celebration, initially scheduled for Monday, was postponed after Saturday's suicide attack at a wedding that killed more than 80 people and left hundreds of others injured. The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack.

During the ceremony dedicated to the 100th independence anniversary on Wednesday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani opened Darul Aman Palace after renovation, which began in 2016. The historic palace was built in the early 1920s during the rule of King Amanullah. It was severely damaged during the Afghan civil war.

"We work for peace and we work for good peace, so girls can go to school, young generation is involved in power and women offices," Ghani said at the ceremony, promising to stick to Afghanistan's historic values.

Many people see the reconstruction of the majestic palace as a motivation for progress in Afghanistan, posting positive messages on social media.

"This building has come back so that our descendants will know about their illusion and their agreement with their leaders, The enemies of Afghanistan have always tried to divide our race with their ... values and end their ties," the Afghan president stressed.

He also promised that the country's next presidential election, scheduled for September 28, would be held on time.

This year's independence celebrations come amid peace negotiations between the United States and the Taliban radical movement, aimed at putting an end to nearly 18 years of fighting in Afghanistan.

