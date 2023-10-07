Afghanistan coach Trott laments collapse after Bangladesh defeat

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott was left to rue a series of "soft dismissals" as his side succumbed to a six-wicket defeat by Bangladesh in their World Cup opener at Dharamsala on Saturday

Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott was left to rue a series of "soft dismissals" as his side succumbed to a six-wicket defeat by Bangladesh in their World Cup opener at Dharamsala on Saturday.

On a blameless pitch, Afghanistan were well-placed at 83-1 after losing the toss.

But their last nine wickets fell for 73 runs as they were dismissed for a meagre 156 inside 38 overs.

And well though Bangladesh spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3-25) and skipper Shakib Al Hasan (3-30) bowled, there was no denying that several batsmen gave their wickets away.

Mehidy then made 57 as the Tigers cruised to a target of 158.

This was Afghanistan's 13th successive defeat at the World Cup, a run stretching back to 2015.

For Trott, whose career as an England batsman was notable for the way in which he sold his wicket dearly, it was a particularly frustrating loss.

"I thought we obviously started well, close to 100 in 20 overs," he toid a post-match press conference.

"And then we just had soft dismissals really. Guys giving their wicket away, going against what we had as a game-plan."

He added: "I think we got close to where we want to be playing in the warm-up games.

But it's about dealing with the pressure of World Cup cricket and playing in major tournaments.

"So that's where we fell short today. Bowled out in 38 overs. That's a disappointing thing and it's really difficult to win cricket matches when you bat like that."

While Afghanistan have plenty of Twenty20 experience, they appeared to struggle Saturday with the differing demands of posting a total in the 50-over format.

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 47 was the top score in an innings where no other Afghanistan batsman made more than 22.

"I would say the middle order needs to take more responsibility," said Trott. "But also, if there's momentum in the game, try and wrestle the momentum back.

"It just seemed to go all Bangladesh's way and no one stayed there and sort of tried to absorb some pressure."

Afghanistan's task does not get any easier, with matches against hosts India and defending champions England next on their schedule.

"I'd like to see us bounce back. I think, obviously, we know the areas we need to improve," said Trott.

"And we've got two big games in Delhi now against India and then England...I know the boys will be really, really up for it."

jdg/ea