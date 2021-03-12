Afghanistan Conference in Istanbul Is Planned for April - Turkish Foreign Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Istanbul will likely host the conference on Afghanistan in April, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

A source close to the Taliban told Sputnik earlier that the meeting in Turkey was planned for March 27, with Taliban's participation.

"We plan to hold a conference on Afghanistan's peaceful settlement in Istanbul in April, and we will also appoint a special representative for Afghanistan," Cavusoglu said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.