Afghanistan Conference in Istanbul to Be Held From April 24 to May 4 - Ankara

(@FahadShabbir)

A conference on Afghanistan with the participation of the Kabul administration and the Taliban movement will be held in Istanbul from April 24 to May 4, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) A conference on Afghanistan with the participation of the Kabul administration and the Taliban movement will be held in Istanbul from April 24 to May 4, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Republic of Turkey, the State of Qatar, and the United Nations are co-convening a high level and inclusive conference from 24 April - 4 May 2021 between representatives of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban. Turkey is hosting the conference in Istanbul ... The overriding objective of the Istanbul Conference on the Afghanistan Peace Process is to accelerate and complement the ongoing intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha on the achievement of a just and durable political settlement," the ministry said in a statement.