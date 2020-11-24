UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Conference Participants Call For Stronger Efforts Against Drug Trafficking

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:09 PM

Afghanistan Conference Participants Call for Stronger Efforts Against Drug Trafficking

Participants in the pledging conference for Afghanistan urged the Afghan government and the international community to reinforce efforts to combat production and trafficking of illicit drugs in the country, according to their final communique circulated on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Participants in the pledging conference for Afghanistan urged the Afghan government and the international community to reinforce efforts to combat production and trafficking of illicit drugs in the country, according to their final communique circulated on Tuesday.

"We express concern over the cultivation, production, trade and trafficking of illicit drugs in Afghanistan which continue to pose a threat to peace and stability in the region and beyond, and call upon the Afghan Government and the international community to strengthen efforts to counter this threat through international, regional and sub-regional cooperation," the document says.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Drugs Government

Recent Stories

World's poorest must not be 'trampled' in coronavi ..

2 minutes ago

UNSC Meeting on Ethiopia Will Take Place Tuesday a ..

2 minutes ago

Afghanistan Pledging Conference Participants Conce ..

2 minutes ago

EU to Approve Deal With Moderna to Get 160Mln Dose ..

2 minutes ago

German States Propose Extension of COVID-19 Partia ..

5 minutes ago

Govt adopted comprehensive policy to combat COVID- ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.