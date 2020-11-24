Afghanistan Conference Participants Call for Stronger Efforts Against Drug Trafficking

(@FahadShabbir)

Participants in the pledging conference for Afghanistan urged the Afghan government and the international community to reinforce efforts to combat production and trafficking of illicit drugs in the country, according to their final communique circulated on Tuesday

"We express concern over the cultivation, production, trade and trafficking of illicit drugs in Afghanistan which continue to pose a threat to peace and stability in the region and beyond, and call upon the Afghan Government and the international community to strengthen efforts to counter this threat through international, regional and sub-regional cooperation," the document says.