Afghanistan Conference Participants Call For Ceasefire, Respect Of Humanitarian Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Participants in the pledging conference for Afghanistan called for full ceasefire in the country, and full respect of International Humanitarian Law, according to their final communique circulated on Tuesday.

"We express deep concern about the continuing high level of violence and the security situation in Afghanistan, especially the number of civilian casualties and call for an immediate permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, and full respect of International Humanitarian Law," the document says.

More Stories From World

