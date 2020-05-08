Afghanistan Confirms 215 New COVID-19 Positive Tests, Case Total Up to 3,776 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) A further 215 positive tests for COVID-19 have been reported over the past 24 hours in Afghanistan, raising the overall case total to 3,776, domestic media reported on Friday, citing the Ministry of Public Health.

The latest figures, reported by the TOLOnews broadcaster, show a slight increase in the daily number of new cases. On Thursday, public health officials in Afghanistan reported 171 new cases.

The ministry also confirmed three more coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 109, the broadcaster stated, adding that a total of 472 people have been discharged after contracting the disease.

Herat province recorded the largest growth in new cases with 57 over the past 24 hours. A further 50 positive tests were reported in Kabul province and 31 in Balkh province, the broadcaster stated, citing the ministry.

On Thursday, domestic media reported that Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz had been diagnosed with the disease. This was later confirmed by ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar.