UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Confirms 232 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 2,171 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:01 AM

Afghanistan Confirms 232 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 2,171 - Reports

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Afghanistan has risen past 2,000 after 232 new positive tests were reported over the preceding 24 hours, national media reported on Thursday citing public health officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Afghanistan has risen past 2,000 after 232 new positive tests were reported over the preceding 24 hours, national media reported on Thursday citing public health officials.

Wahid Majrooh, the deputy health minister, told reporters at a press conference that 232 new cases of the disease had been confirmed in 23 provinces, the Tolo news broadcaster reported.

The latest figures represent a significant jump in daily new cases, as only 111 new positive tests were reported by the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

A further three people have died due to complications related to COVID-19, the deputy minister said, raising the overall death toll to 64.

According to the broadcaster, Majrooh told reporters that significant work to renovate the Afghan-Japan hospital in Kabul to cope with an increased number of COVID-19 patients had been completed, and testing capacity will be increased.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban announced the release of 20 Afghan soldiers in the northern province of Kunduz. The militant group said that they hoped to speed up the ongoing exchange of prisoners due to the coronavirus disease pandemic.

The Afghan parliament on Wednesday suspended its operations for two weeks due to the ongoing health crisis.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Exchange Parliament Died Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spanish government approves La Liga plan to test p ..

33 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Strategic Affairs Council discusses g ..

33 minutes ago

‘I still keep social distancing even after my re ..

48 minutes ago

IEA predicts 6% fall in global energy demand, reco ..

2 hours ago

Emirates to operate limited passenger flights in M ..

2 hours ago

UK 'past peak' of coronavirus outbreak: Prime Mini ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.