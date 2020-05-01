Afghanistan Confirms 232 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 2,171 - Reports

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Afghanistan has risen past 2,000 after 232 new positive tests were reported over the preceding 24 hours, national media reported on Thursday citing public health officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Afghanistan has risen past 2,000 after 232 new positive tests were reported over the preceding 24 hours, national media reported on Thursday citing public health officials.

Wahid Majrooh, the deputy health minister, told reporters at a press conference that 232 new cases of the disease had been confirmed in 23 provinces, the Tolo news broadcaster reported.

The latest figures represent a significant jump in daily new cases, as only 111 new positive tests were reported by the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

A further three people have died due to complications related to COVID-19, the deputy minister said, raising the overall death toll to 64.

According to the broadcaster, Majrooh told reporters that significant work to renovate the Afghan-Japan hospital in Kabul to cope with an increased number of COVID-19 patients had been completed, and testing capacity will be increased.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban announced the release of 20 Afghan soldiers in the northern province of Kunduz. The militant group said that they hoped to speed up the ongoing exchange of prisoners due to the coronavirus disease pandemic.

The Afghan parliament on Wednesday suspended its operations for two weeks due to the ongoing health crisis.