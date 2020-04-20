UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan Confirms 30 New Coronavirus Cases, 3 More Deaths - Reports

Mon 20th April 2020 | 05:31 PM

The number of people in Afghanistan confirmed to have the new coronavirus rose by 30 in the past day, with three patients dying from it, media cited the Health Ministry spokesman as saying on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The number of people in Afghanistan confirmed to have the new coronavirus rose by 30 in the past day, with three patients dying from it, media cited the Health Ministry spokesman as saying on Monday.

Wahidullah Mayar told reporters at a briefing that the total number of infected had risen to 1,026, according to Tolo news. The capital accounted for half of the new cases. Kabul also reported two of the three new virus-related deaths.

There has been a shortage of testing kits and protective gear in the Central Asian country. Mayar said United Nations was to deliver 5,000 kits later on Monday. He also confirmed that 110 health workers had tested positive so far, with four of them dying.

