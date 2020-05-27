UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 07:23 PM

Afghanistan Confirms 625 New COVID-19 Positive Tests as Case Total Tops 12,000 - Reports

Public health authorities in Afghanistan have confirmed 625 positive tests for COVID-19 over the preceding 24 hours, raising the overall case total above 12,000 amid a surge in new cases, domestic media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Public health authorities in Afghanistan have confirmed 625 positive tests for COVID-19 over the preceding 24 hours, raising the overall case total above 12,000 amid a surge in new cases, domestic media reported on Wednesday.

The latest daily increase in the number of coronavirus disease cases is below Tuesday's rise of 658, the Afghan Ministry of Public Health announced, as reported by the Tolo news broadcaster.

Afghanistan has now confirmed more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 for seven straight days, and the country has 11,091 active cases of the disease, the broadcaster stated.

Over half of the new cases reported on Wednesday were confirmed in Kabul. Both Herat and Balkh provinces also reported more than 50 new positive tests, the broadcaster reported.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country has also risen by seven over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 227, the broadcaster stated, citing the ministry.

The Afghan government eased lockdown measures for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, this past weekend. Despite the relaxation of the lockdown measures, officials have still urged citizens to remain at home as much as possible.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow will respond to a request from Kabul for assistance to combat the coronavirus disease outbreak if Kabul specifies what equipment and personnel are needed.

